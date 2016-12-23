Audi R8 V10 Coupe

car description

Specification MAKE Audi MODEL R8 V10 Plus Coupe COLOUR Daytona Grey Pearl Effect YEAR 2015/65 MILEAGE 6500 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional one owner Audi R8 V10 Plus Coupe. Finished in Daytona Grey Pearl with Black Fine Nappa Leather. Supplied with the balance of the manufacturers warranty. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Ceramic Brakes, 19" 5-Arm Twin Spoke Forged Aluminium Wheels in Matt Titanium with Diamond Cut Finish, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Audi Drive Select, High Beam Assist, Fixed Rear Spoiler, Electrically Adjustable Seats, Flat-Bottomed Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch, Front and Rear Parking System. OPTIONAL EXTRAS Audi Magnetic Ride, Cruise Control, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Audi Phone Box, Rear Parking Camera, Sports Seats with Memories. TRANSMISSION S tronic ENGINE CAPACITY 5204 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 610 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 287 PRICE £108,850