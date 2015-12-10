loading Loading please wait....
Audi R8 Spyder

car description

Phantom Black Metallic with Black Leather Interior, Black Carpets and Dashboard, 17” Alloy Wheels with Black Brake Callipers, ASR, Cruise Control, Electric Heated Sports Seats with Driver Memory, Power Hood, Front and Rear Parking Distance Control with Reversing Camera, Bi-Xenon Headlamps, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, IPod Connection and Stereo System with CD Player.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410561
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    002151
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    18500 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2014
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.2
£79,995

77 High Street,Lyndhurst,
SO43 7PB
United Kingdom

