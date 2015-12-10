loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Spyder ,Variant: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr R Tronic Audi R8 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr R Tronic

Driver's information system, PAS, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Fully automatic acoustic hood, Heated rear window, LED brake lights, R8 scuff plates, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust tailpipes x2, Wind deflector, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Adjustable steering column, Colour keyed carpet, Cupholders in centre console, Electrically adjustable front seats, Electronic climate control (ECC), Exit lights in doors, Front headrests, Heated seats, Illuminated lockable passenger glove compartment, Jack and tool kit, Polished aluminium gear lever and gate, R-Tronic steering wheel mounted paddles, Sports seats, Sun visors with mirrors, ABS/EBD, ASR, Driver/front passenger airbag, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Anti theft system, Electronic immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Valet parking key, Tyre mobility system

  • Ad ID
    418536
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    OY61EJO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    9014 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2011
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.2
£63,000

Faraday Road,Newbury,
RG14 2AD
United Kingdom

