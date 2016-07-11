car description

Variant name:Spyder ,Variant: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr R Tronic 19" Alloys Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Carbon Interior Inlays, Stunning Example Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this beautifully presented Audi R8 V8 Quattro Spider R Tronic. Finished in the best colour combination on the market today of Phantom Black with a Black Hood and complimenting Black Fine Nappa Full Leather Upholstery with Carbon Sigma Interior Inlays. This stunning example comes with a huge specification to include, 19" Polished Double Spoke Alloy Wheels with Black Brake Calipers, Satellite Navigation Plus, Magnetic Ride, Reversing Camera with Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function Flat Bottom Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Heated Electric Seats, Bang & Olufsen Sound, Electric Folding Mirrors, Light and Rain Package, High Beam Assist, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, LED Daytime Running Lights and much more. Also benefiting from a full service history completed by Audi at 9202miles and 14038miles and serviced by ourselves at 17200 Miles on 11/07/16 and again in October 17. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear.