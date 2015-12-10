car description

Variant name:SPYDER V10 QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK2 (R8 2) ,Variant: SPYDER 5.2 V10 QUATTRO - Bang And Olufsen, Carbon Side Blades, 20 Inch Alloys, Sports Exhaust, Magnetic Ride And More Due in stock we have a fabulous 2017 (17) AUDI R8 SPYDER 5.2 V10 FSI 540 QUATTRO S-Tronic in Ibis White with Gloss Carbon Sideblades partnered by Express Red fine nappa leather: Superb factory options list including Audi Magnetic Ride, Sports Exhaust (enhanced engine sound - Dual-branch design with gloss black trapezoidal tailpipe trims), Sideblades in Gloss Carbon, Cruise control, Bang and Olufsen Sound system (specifically for the Audi R8 providing surround sound reproduction with dynamic compensation for road noise. The system features a 16-channel amplifier with 13 high-performance loudspeakers including centre speaker, 2 bass speakers in the doors, subwoofer in the passenger footwell and two speakers in each headrest restraint . Total output of 550 watts. Loudspeaker covers with aluminium trim, Bang and Olufsen emblems and LED accent lighting), Audi phone box with wireless charging, Audi Smartphone interface, Advanced key, Virtual cockpit / MMI satellite navigation plus, Audi Connect Infotainment Services, DAB digital radio, R8 Sports Seats with pneumatic 4-way lumbar adjustment / Heating for seat, backrest centre panels and seat side bolsters, Deluxe 1-zone climate control with integrated digital displays, Door mirrors - with auto dimming function, electrically folding, adjustable and heated, Extended Inlays - High-gloss black, Parking system plus - front and rear, Wind deflector, V10 exterior styling (Front spoiler lip in matt anthracite black and large air inlets in gloss anthracite black, at the rear with diffuser insert in matt anthracite black and air outlets in gloss anthracite black), 20" '10-spoke Y design' alloy wheels in matt titanium / diamond cut finish - incredible opportunity. List price new over £142000. Please register early interest.