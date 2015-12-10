loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr Audi R8 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr

Driver's information system, PAS, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Electric front windows, Heated rear window, LED brake lights, R8 scuff plates, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust tailpipes x2, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Adjustable steering column, Colour keyed carpet, Cupholders in centre console, Electric lumbar support, Electronic climate control (ECC), Exit lights in doors, Front headrests, Illuminated lockable passenger glove compartment, Jack and tool kit, Polished aluminium gear lever and gate, Sports seats, Sun visors with mirrors, ABS/EBD, ASR, Driver/front passenger airbag, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Anti theft system, Electronic immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Valet parking key, Tyre mobility system

  • Ad ID
    405630
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    R8DCU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2009
  • Mileage
    35600 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2009
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.2
£41,995

Hewitts Farm,Orpington,Hewitts Road
BR6 7QR
United Kingdom

