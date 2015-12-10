loading Loading please wait....
Audi R8

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:V10 QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK1 (TYP 42) ,Variant: V10 QUATTRO 5.2 525 BHP. Advanced Parking System, Coloured Stitching, Black Leather Interior, Cruise Control, Navigation, 19 inch Diamond Cut Alloys.

Accessories

Driver's information system,DVD Satellite navigation system plus + 6.5" colour monitor with radio + MP3 player,PAS,Service interval indicator,Auxiliary input socket,Bang + Olufsen advanced sound system,Auto dimming and folding door mirrors,Body colour bumpers,Daytime running lights,Electric front windows,Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors,Heated rear window,LED brake lights,LED headlights with headlight washers,R8 scuff plates,Retractable rear spoiler,Twin exhaust tailpipes x2,Adjustable steering column,Colour keyed carpet,Cupholders in centre console,Electrically adjustable front seats,Electronic climate control (ECC),Exit lights in doors,Front headrests,Heated seats,Illuminated lockable passenger glove compartment,Jack and tool kit,Polished aluminium gear lever and gate,R-Tronic steering wheel mounted paddles,Sports seats,Stainless steel pedals,Sun visors with mirrors,Light package - R8,ABS/EBD,ASR,Driver/front passenger airbag,EDL traction control,ESP,Fasten seatbelt reminder,Front passenger airbag deactivation,Hill hold control,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Warning triangle and first aid kit,Anti theft system,Electronic immobiliser,Locking wheel bolts,Remote central locking,Valet parking key,Audi magnetic ride,Tyre mobility system

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405623
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    LC61VAE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2011
  • Mileage
    24427 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2011
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.2
£61,995

Corporation Road,Grimsby,
DN31 1UH
United Kingdom

