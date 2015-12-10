loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:V10 PLUS QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK1 FL (TYP 42) ,Variant: 5.2 FSI quattro V10 plus 550 PS S tronic 235/35 R 19 tyres at front and 305/30 R 19 tyres at rear, 19" '5-spoke Sport' design alloy wheels in matt titanium finish (19"x8.5J 235/35 front tyres and 19"x11J 305/30 R19 rear tyres), Mobile telephone preparation - Low with Bluetooth interface, Voice dialogue system, Alloy wheels 8.5J x 19 in front, with 11J x 19 in rear, Carbon matt Aero package, Exterior mirror housings in matt carbon,mirror base in body colour, sideblade, matt carbon, Leather gear knob, Audi Parking System Plus with reversing camera, Bang & Olufsen sound system, Mobile telephone preparation - Low with Bluetooth interface and integrated seat-belt microphones and voice control

  • Ad ID
    403825
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    OE64UXT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10821 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.2
£79,990

Stanley Matthews Way,Stoke-on-Trent,
ST4 4DD
United Kingdom

