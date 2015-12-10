loading Loading please wait....
Audi R8

car description

Variant: 4.2 FSI V8 R Tronic Quattro 2dr

Accessories

Blue, All our cars come with 1 FULL YEARS MOT 1 FULL SERVICE INSPECTION and 3 MONTHS WARRANTY. All included in the PRICE!!! Clark Motorchoice is a specialist division of John Clark BMW Audi Landrover and Jaguar. All our cars are group selected main dealer direct trade ins., Upgrades - Carbon Inlays, Heated Front Seats, Engine Cover in Carbon Sigma inc. Light Package, Sideblades Sigma, Acoustic Parking Aid (Front and Rear), Stainless Steel Pedals, Automatic Dimming Rear View, LED Headlights, Metallic Paint, Alloy Wheels-19in 5-Twin Spoke Design High-Gloss, 5+ owners, Standard Features - Climate Control, Aux-in Connection, Alloy Wheels (19in), Alarm, In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Parking aid, Remote central locking, Third Brake Light, Exterior Lighting (Xenon Headlights). 2 seats, Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 3 Months Minimum Warranty, £44,750

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    400661
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    DU09JSV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    44210 mi
  • Owners
    5
  • Doors
    2
£44,750

107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH
United Kingdom

