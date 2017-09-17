loading Loading please wait....
Audi R8

£74,990
Climate Control, Bluetooth, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Electric Mirrors, Power Hood, Electric Windows, Trip Computer, Multiple Airbags, Electric Seats, Stereo, Auto Lighting, Stability Control, Heated Seats, Remote Central Locking, Alloy wheels, 4x4, Full service history

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329113
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Mileage
    23000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5204
Unit 13 West Yoke Farm
Sevenoaks, Kent
United Kingdom

