Variant name:Spyder ,Variant: 5.2 FSI V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic
Audi connect, Audi drive select, Audi parking system plus with front and rear sensors, Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3" LCD instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity with voice control, Cruise control, Driver's information system, MMI navigation plus with DVD, SD card reader, 10GB music storage, MMI touch panel, Service interval indicator, 2 USB ports, Audi music interface, Auxiliary input socket, DAB Digital radio, Air inlet in Anthracite gloss black, Aluminium fuel cap, Audi Beam, Auto dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensors, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Folding door mirrors, Fully automatic electrically operated hood, Gloss anthracite black air outlets, Green tinted glass, Heat insulating glass, Heated rear window, Laminated windscreen, LED daytime running lights, Adjustable steering column, Aluminium gear selector, Ambient lighting, Deluxe climate control, Driver and passenger footwell lighting, Electric front seat height adjustment, Engine Compartment Light, Gearshift paddles, Illuminated door pockets, Illuminated glovebox, Integrated front head restraints, Interior light with delay, Luggage compartment lighting, Reading lights, Non Smokers pack, ABS/EBD, ASR, Driver/front passenger airbag, EDL traction control, ESP, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Front side airbags, Hill hold control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Advanced key, Anti theft system, Electronic immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Preparation for tracking system, Remote central locking, Valet parking key, 83 litre fuel tank, Sports suspension, Tyre repair kit
