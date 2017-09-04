car description

Full Screen Sat Nav, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Full Grey Leather, Heated Seats, CD Player, CD Changer, Bang & Olufsen, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, 6 Speed, Bi Xenon Headlights, Front And Rear PDC, 4x4 Very Low Mileage With A Full Audi Service History. Very High Specification Which Includes, Full Screen Sat Nav, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Magnetic Ride, Full Grey Fine Nappa Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Carbon Side Blades, Radio CD, CD Changer, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, 6 Speed, Bi Xenon Headlights, Auto Lights & Wipers, Alcantara Headlining, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Lighting Package, Stainless Steel Pedals, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser. 2 seats, Audi Exclusive Elderberry Metallic, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Showroom Is Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open 9.00-5.30 Monday To Saturday, Sundays And Out Of Hours By Appointment.