Audi R8

£88,000
Variant name:Spyder ,Variant: 5.2 FSI quattro S Tronic (525PS) Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Quattro 2dr S Tronic

Driver's information system, DVD Satellite Navigation, PAS, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, Bang + Olufsen advanced sound system, Radio with single CD + MP3 compatability + 2 memory card slots + 6.5" colour display, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Fully automatic acoustic hood, Heated rear window, LED brake lights, LED headlights with static cornering light, Retractable rear spoiler, Sideblades matched to body colour, Wind deflector, Adjustable steering column, Aluminium pedals and footrest, Aluminium scuff plates, Cupholders in centre console, Electronic climate control (ECC), Exit lights in doors, Front headrests, Heated seats, Interior light, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Sun visors with mirrors, Light package - R8, ABS/EBD, ASR, Driver/front passenger airbag, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Hill hold control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Anti theft system, Electronic immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Preparation for tracking system, Remote central locking, Valet parking key, Audi magnetic ride, Tyre repair kit

  • Ad ID
    305731
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    YK15TSU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    3000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.2
Sanderson Street,Newcastle upon Tyne,Scotswood Road
NE4 7LA,
United Kingdom

