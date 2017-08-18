loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi R8

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Used condition, Franchise approved,

Accessories

Air inlet in Anthracite gloss black, Aluminium fuel cap, Audi Beam, Auto dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensors, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Folding door mirrors, Gloss anthracite black air outlets, Gloss Carbon rear spoiler, Green tinted glass, Heat insulating glass, Heated rear window, Laminated windscreen, LED daytime running lights, 3 spoke flat bottomed multifunction performance leather steering wheel with 4 operating satellites, Adjustable steering column, Aluminium gear selector, Aluminium gear shift paddles, Ambient lighting, Deluxe climate control, Driver and passenger footwell lighting, Electric front seat height adjustment, Engine Compartment Light, Illuminated door pockets, Illuminated glovebox, Integrated front head restraints, Interior light with delay, Luggage compartment lighting, Reading lights, Stainless steel pedals and foot rest

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305313
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    2500 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5204
Email Dealer >>

The Boulevard, City West Business Park
Leeds, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed