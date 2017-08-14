loading Loading please wait....
Audi R8

£68,000
car description

Variant name:Coupe ,Variant: 4.2 quattro (430PS) S Tronic Audi R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro 2dr S Tronic

Accessories

Driver's information system, DVD Satellite Navigation, PAS, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, Radio with single CD + MP3 compatability + 2 memory card slots + 6.5" colour display, Body colour bumpers, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Heated rear window, LED brake lights, LED headlights with static cornering light, Retractable rear spoiler, Adjustable steering column, Aluminium scuff plates, Cupholders in centre console, Electronic climate control (ECC), Exit lights in doors, Front headrests, Heated front seats, Interior light, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Sun visors with mirrors, ABS/EBD, ASR, Driver/front passenger airbag, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Hill hold control, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Anti theft system, Electronic immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Preparation for tracking system, Remote central locking, Valet parking key, Tyre repair kit

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304137
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SA63HGX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    25315 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4.2
3 High Thornyflat Wynd,Whittlets Roundabout,
KA8 OLS,
United Kingdom

