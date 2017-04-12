Variant name:4.2 V8 quattro S Tronic ,Derivative:MK1 FL (TYP 42) ,Variant: 4.2 V8 quattro S Tronic
Cruise control,19 inch '5-arm double-spoke' design alloy wheels in titanium fi,Audi exclusive black styling package,235/35 R 19 tyres at front and 305/30 R 19 tyres at rear,Rear exhaust tailpipe,Black styling package,Forged alloy wheels 8.5J x 19 in front - with 11J x 19 in re,Parking system plus - front and rear,Sideblade - Carbon Sigma,
Tewkesbury Road,Cheltenham,
GL51 7PA,
United Kingdom
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...
Audi’s new R8 Spyder has been unveiled at the New York motor show, and i...