Audi R8

£124,941
Variant name:5.2 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic ,Derivative:Plus ,Variant: 5.2 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Automatic Gearbox,Automatic Headlights,Bluetooth Prepared,Electric Mirrors,Electric Windows,ESP,Four Wheel Drive,Heated Mirrors,Heated Seats,Leather Steering Wheel,Manufacturer Warranty

  • Ad ID
    257927
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    NL17YLX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    5000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.2
Sanderson Street,Newcastle upon Tyne,Scotswood Road
NE4 7LA,
United Kingdom

