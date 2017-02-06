loading Loading please wait....
Audi R8

£99,450
Variant name:V10 QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK2 (R8 2) ,Variant: 5.2 FSI quattro (540PS)

Bang and Olufsen Sound system,MMI® navigation plus with MMI touch,Cruise control,Deluxe 1-zone climate control with integrated digital displ,Dynamic steering,ISOFIX child seat mounting for front passenger seat,DAB digital radio reception,V10 exterior styling,R8 Sport Seats,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Electrically adjustable seats Electric seat adjustment for,Fine Nappa leather Upholstery and Trim,Perforated and ventilated front disc brakes,Sport exhaust system,19 inch '5-arm V-spoke design' alloy wheels (19 inch x 8.5J 245/35,Advanced key,Audi Magnetic Ride,Audi Virtual Cockpit,Bluetooth phone connection,Door mirrors - with auto dimming function - electrically fo,Driver Assistance Pack,Extended Inlays - High-gloss black,Heated front seats,LED headlights,Non-smoking package,Parking system plus - front and rear,Parking system plus with reversing camera,R8 3-spoke - flat bottomed - multi-functional - performance,Sideblade in Mythos Black - metallic,Sport Plus Pack,Tyre pressure monitoring system,

  • Ad ID
    235169
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    OE65XPX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    4635 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.2
Unit 5, Montrose Road,Chelmsford,Dukes Park Industrial Estate
CM2 6TE,
United Kingdom

