Audi R8

£79,995
Variant name:V10 PLUS QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK1 FL (TYP 42) ,Variant: 5.2 FSI quattro (550PS) S Tronic Audi R8 V10 5.2 FSI quattro (550PS) S Tronic Coupe finished in Phantom Black, pearl effect. Specification includes bang & olufsen sound system, satellite navigation system - DVD-based, cruise control, forged Aluminium alloy wheels - 5 twin-spoke "y" design in , separate daytime running lights in led technology, mobile telephone preparation - bluetooth interface with int, 19" '5-arm double-spoke y' design alloy wheels in titanium , Audi parking system Plus with reversing camera and high-beam assist.

  • Ad ID
    224301
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    SV14YJT
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    10844 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.2
Balmoral Park,Aberdeen,Wellington Road
AB12 3JG,
United Kingdom

