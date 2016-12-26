loading Loading please wait....
Audi R8

£70,990
Variant name:SPYDER V10 QUATTRO ,Derivative:MK1 (TYP 42) ,Variant: Spyder Quattro V10

Satellite Navigation System, Bluetooth Phone Connection, Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Audio, Integrated Apple i-Pod Connector, Adaptive Damping System (ADS), Heated Front Seats, Reversing Camera, Black Hood, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Xenon Headlamps, Electric Front Seats, Audi Parking System Advance, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Powerfold Mirrors, Power Wash Headlamps, Power Hood, Fine Nappa Leather, 19 Inch Alloy Wheels, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Alarm and Immobiliser, Automatic Headlights, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), HWM -Driving Delight, Since 1938, www.hwmastonmartin.co.uk

  • Ad ID
    223523
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    OV12YDE
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2012
  • Mileage
    16680 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2012
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5.2
New Zealand Avenue,Walton-on-Thames,
KT12 1AT,
United Kingdom

