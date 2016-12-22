car description

4x4 Bang and Olufsen, Magnetic Ride, Bi xenon headlights, Satellite navigation systemWe are delighted to offer for sale this 2009 Audi R8 V10 R-Tronic. Presented in the premium colour combination of Phantom black with soft black Nappa leather interior.The specification on this car includes, semi automated gearbox, magnetic ride, fully electric heated seats, Bang & Olufsen Hi Fi, 19'' diamond cut alloys and Audi colour Navigation Plus.In this specification and in this colour combination this car makes for an excellent daily driver, or cherished weekend car. Comprehensive service history, semi auto box and glorious V10 power. Be quick this car will not be here long., Please visit www.vvsuk.co.uk for 20 High Definition photographs of this car.