History
Race car used since 2011 in the Blancpain Endurance Series and the French GT Championship by SAINTéLOC team. Important track record such as Nogaro (2010), SPA Francorchamps (2013), Monza (2013) or Brands Hatch (2016). Many well-known pilots such as D.Hallyday, S.Hayari, J.Ruffin,Ch.Bouchu.
SAINTéLOC team is the winner of the 24 hours of SPA on July 30th 2017 which is the biggest race GT3 in the world of the season Blancpain GT series season.
Vehicle recently serviced and ready for Racetrack Days.
FIA GT Series Technical Passport.
Engine : V10, 5204cm3
Power : 570hp
Transmission : Sequential gearbox, 6
Weight : 1250kg
More information about the race :
http://www.24hoursofspa.com/news/1014/audi-takes-its-fourth-win-in-total-24-hours-of-spa?filter_on_24_site=1&filter_language_id=3&filter_team_news=0
Price
190 000 euros without taxes - 228 000e VAT 20% included
VAT deductible
Ad link
http://www.jeanlainvintage.com/vehicule/11676-audi-r8-lms-ultra/
Find us and contact us
Jean Lain Vintage – Showroom / +334 79 88 66 36 – Jérôme Millias +337 60 14 73 07
11 Rue de la Dent du Chat
73 420 Voglans
France
Jean Lain Vintage – Workshop and restoration / +334 50 84 21 80
9 Rue de la Californie
74 100 Ville-la-Grand
France
info@jeanlainvintage.com
http://jeanlainvintage.com/
Opening hours
From Monday to Friday, 8am to 12am and 2pm to 7pm
Saturday and Sunday on appointment
11 Rue de la Dent du Chat
Chambery, 73420, Savoie
France
