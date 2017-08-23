loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Audi R8

Compare this car
€228,000 (£209,167.20)
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

History

Race car used since 2011 in the Blancpain Endurance Series and the French GT Championship by SAINTéLOC team. Important track record such as Nogaro (2010), SPA Francorchamps (2013), Monza (2013) or Brands Hatch (2016). Many well-known pilots such as D.Hallyday, S.Hayari, J.Ruffin,Ch.Bouchu.

SAINTéLOC team is the winner of the 24 hours of SPA on July 30th 2017 which is the biggest race GT3 in the world of the season Blancpain GT series season.
Vehicle recently serviced and ready for Racetrack Days.
FIA GT Series Technical Passport.

Engine : V10, 5204cm3
Power : 570hp
Transmission : Sequential gearbox, 6
Weight : 1250kg

More information about the race :

http://www.24hoursofspa.com/news/1014/audi-takes-its-fourth-win-in-total-24-hours-of-spa?filter_on_24_site=1&filter_language_id=3&filter_team_news=0

Price

190 000 euros without taxes - 228 000e VAT 20% included

VAT deductible

Ad link

http://www.jeanlainvintage.com/vehicule/11676-audi-r8-lms-ultra/


Find us and contact us

Jean Lain Vintage – Showroom / +334 79 88 66 36 – Jérôme Millias +337 60 14 73 07
11 Rue de la Dent du Chat
73 420 Voglans
France

Jean Lain Vintage – Workshop and restoration / +334 50 84 21 80
9 Rue de la Californie
74 100 Ville-la-Grand
France

info@jeanlainvintage.com

http://jeanlainvintage.com/

Opening hours

From Monday to Friday, 8am to 12am and 2pm to 7pm

Saturday and Sunday on appointment

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306340
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2010
Email Dealer >>

11 Rue de la Dent du Chat
Chambery, 73420, Savoie
France

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed