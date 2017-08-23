car description

Race car used since 2011 in the Blancpain Endurance Series and the French GT Championship by SAINTéLOC team. Important track record such as Nogaro (2010), SPA Francorchamps (2013), Monza (2013) or Brands Hatch (2016). Many well-known pilots such as D.Hallyday, S.Hayari, J.Ruffin,Ch.Bouchu.



SAINTéLOC team is the winner of the 24 hours of SPA on July 30th 2017 which is the biggest race GT3 in the world of the season Blancpain GT series season.

Vehicle recently serviced and ready for Racetrack Days.

FIA GT Series Technical Passport.



Engine : V10, 5204cm3

Power : 570hp

Transmission : Sequential gearbox, 6

Weight : 1250kg



More information about the race :



http://www.24hoursofspa.com/news/1014/audi-takes-its-fourth-win-in-total-24-hours-of-spa?filter_on_24_site=1&filter_language_id=3&filter_team_news=0



Price



190 000 euros without taxes - 228 000e VAT 20% included



VAT deductible



Ad link



http://www.jeanlainvintage.com/vehicule/11676-audi-r8-lms-ultra/





Find us and contact us



Jean Lain Vintage – Showroom / +334 79 88 66 36 – Jérôme Millias +337 60 14 73 07

11 Rue de la Dent du Chat

73 420 Voglans

France



Jean Lain Vintage – Workshop and restoration / +334 50 84 21 80

9 Rue de la Californie

74 100 Ville-la-Grand

France



info@jeanlainvintage.com



http://jeanlainvintage.com/



Opening hours



From Monday to Friday, 8am to 12am and 2pm to 7pm



Saturday and Sunday on appointment

