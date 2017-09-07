loading Loading please wait....
AUDI R8 GT QUATTRO V10 SPYDER Semi Auto

£94,950
Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: GT QUATTRO V10 SPYDER Semi Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 8820 Engine Size: 5204 Ext Color: BLACK

Bentley Hampshire are pleased to offer this Audi R8GT Spyder finished in Phantom Black, with Black/Grey Interior Seating. Optional Upgrades; Windscreen Frame Carbon Matt, Decorative Inserts - Carbon, 3-Spoke Sport Multifunction Steering Wheel, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, Cruise Control, Illuminated Door Sill Trims, Phantom Black Pearl Effect, Ceramic Brakes. Usual Dealer Facilities, Finance Packages Arranged. Located 2 miles from Junction 1 M27, close to Southampton. Telephone 02380 813206, Bentley Hampshire.

  • Ad ID
    311243
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    8820 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5204
  • Engine Model
    5204
Bentley Hampshire
Lyndhurst, SO437JF, Hampshire
United Kingdom

