AUDI R8 FSI V8 Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: FSI V8 Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10040 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: Phantom Black, pearl effect Black
Black styling package,19'' 5-arm double-spoke titanium alloys ,Audi parking system plus,Cruise control,Light package,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Garage door opener (Homelink*)
Slough Audi
Slough, SL14RF, Berkshire
United Kingdom
