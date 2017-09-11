loading Loading please wait....
AUDI R8 FSI V8 Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

£77,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: FSI V8 Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10040 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: Phantom Black, pearl effect Black

Accessories

Black styling package,19'' 5-arm double-spoke titanium alloys ,Audi parking system plus,Cruise control,Light package,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Garage door opener (Homelink*)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319693
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10040 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4200
  • Engine Model
    4200
Slough Audi
Slough, SL14RF, Berkshire
United Kingdom

