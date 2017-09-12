loading Loading please wait....
AUDI R8 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

£105,000
Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7800 Engine Size: 5200 Ext Color: Daytona Grey Pearl

HDD Navigation,Technology Package,20'' Matt Aluminium Alloy Wheel Upgrade,Bang & Olufsen Sound Upgrade,Sports Exhaust System,Gloss Carbon Front Splitter,Gloss Carbon Door Mirrors,Gloss Carbon Rear Diffuser,Gloss Carbon Rear Spoiler,Matt Carbon Interior Inlays,Ceramic Brakes,Audi Warranty 4 Year 75000 miles,Audi connect,Audi drive select,Bluetooth connectivity with voice control,Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3'' LCD instrument cluster,DAB Digital radio,Deluxe automatic air conditioning,Multi function plus leather steering wheel with exhaust flap control + aluminium look shift paddles,Electric front seats + driver and passenger memory,Heated front seats,Auto dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensors,Exhaust tailpipes in high gloss black,Audi music interface

  • Ad ID
    323918
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7800 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5200
  • Engine Model
    5200
Harrogate Audi
Harrogate, HG58PY, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

