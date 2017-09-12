AUDI R8 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7800 Engine Size: 5200 Ext Color: Daytona Grey Pearl
HDD Navigation,Technology Package,20'' Matt Aluminium Alloy Wheel Upgrade,Bang & Olufsen Sound Upgrade,Sports Exhaust System,Gloss Carbon Front Splitter,Gloss Carbon Door Mirrors,Gloss Carbon Rear Diffuser,Gloss Carbon Rear Spoiler,Matt Carbon Interior Inlays,Ceramic Brakes,Audi Warranty 4 Year 75000 miles,Audi connect,Audi drive select,Bluetooth connectivity with voice control,Audi Virtual Cockpit - 12.3'' LCD instrument cluster,DAB Digital radio,Deluxe automatic air conditioning,Multi function plus leather steering wheel with exhaust flap control + aluminium look shift paddles,Electric front seats + driver and passenger memory,Heated front seats,Auto dimming rear view mirror with light and rain sensors,Exhaust tailpipes in high gloss black,Audi music interface
Harrogate Audi
Harrogate, HG58PY, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom
