AUDI R8 FSI Quattro 2dr R Tronic Auto

£47,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: FSI Quattro 2dr R Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18535 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: Cherry Red

Accessories

DVD satellite navigation system,Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Mobile telephone preparation,Audi magnetic ride,Front and rear parking sensors,Cruise control,Audi hill hold assist,Retractable rear spoiler,3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel,Carbon sigma Inlays,Heated front seats,Electrically adjustable front seats

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    319373
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18535 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4200
  • Engine Model
    4200
Leicester Audi
Leicester, LE32LD, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

