AUDI R8 FSI Quattro 2dr R Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: FSI Quattro 2dr R Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18535 Engine Size: 4200 Ext Color: Cherry Red
DVD satellite navigation system,Bang & Olufsen Sound System,Mobile telephone preparation,Audi magnetic ride,Front and rear parking sensors,Cruise control,Audi hill hold assist,Retractable rear spoiler,3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel,Carbon sigma Inlays,Heated front seats,Electrically adjustable front seats
Leicester Audi
Leicester, LE32LD, Leicestershire
United Kingdom
