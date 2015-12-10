AUDI R8 5.2 FSI V10 GT Spyder Quattro 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 5.2 FSI V10 GT Spyder Quattro 2dr Body: Convertible Trans: Manual Mileage: 23175 Engine Size: 5200 Ext Color: BLACK
Driver's information system, DVD Satellite navigation system plus + 6.5'' colour monitor with radio + MP3 player, PAS, Service interval indicator, Auxiliary input socket, Bang + Olufsen advanced sound system, Auto dimming/folding/electric + heated door mirrors including auto dimming rear view mirror, Body colour bumpers, Body colour door mirrors, Daytime running lights, Electric front windows, Fully automatic acoustic hood, Heated rear window, LED brake lights, LED headlights with headlight washers, R8 scuff plates, Retractable rear spoiler, Twin exhaust tailpipes x2, Wind deflector, 3 spoke flat bottom multi-function leather steering wheel, Adjustable steering column, Colour keyed carpet, Cupholders in centre console, Electric lumbar support, Electrically adjustable front seats, Electronic climate control (ECC), Exit lights in doors, Front headrests, Heat reflective seats, Heated seats, Illuminated lockable passenger glove compartment, Isofix child seat attachment, Jack and tool kit, Polished aluminium gear lever and gate, Sports seats, Stainless steel pedals, Sun visors with mirrors, Light package - R8, ABS/EBD, ASR, Driver/front passenger airbag, EDL traction control, ESP, Fasten seatbelt reminder, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Hill hold control, Tyre pressure monitoring system, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Anti theft system, Electronic immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Valet parking key, Audi magnetic ride, Tyre mobility system,KEY FEATURES - B&O SOUND, NAVIGATION, HEATED SEATS,
Sterling Motors
Wetherby, LS237AW, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom
