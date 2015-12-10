AUDI R8 5.2 FSI quattro S Tronic (540PS) Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 5.2 FSI quattro S Tronic (540PS) Automatic Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1562 Engine Size: 5204 Ext Color: Daytona Grey, pearl effect
Fine Nappa Leather Seats, Audi Magnetic Ride, Bang and Olufsen Sound System, Audi Virtual Cockpit, MMI Navigation Plus, Audi Parking System Plus, Reversing Camera, Smart Phone Interface, Cruise Control, Light and Rain Sensors, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth Phone Connection
Bristol Audi
BS107FF
United Kingdom
Jan 4, 2017
Mar 24, 2016
Dec 10, 2015