AUDI R8 5.2 FSI quattro Plus (610 PS) S Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 5.2 FSI quattro Plus (610 PS) S Tronic Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3249 Engine Size: 5204 Ext Color: BLUE
MMI navigation plus with MMI touch,Deluxe 1-zone climate control with integrated digital displ,MMI navigation plus,DAB digital radio reception,Audi sound system,Preparation for tracking system,Audi Connect Infotainment Services,Door mirror housing - Body coloured,Sport exhaust system,Advanced key,Anti-theft alarm,Audi Magnetic Ride,Audi Virtual Cockpit,Bluetooth phone connection,Ceramic brakes,Electric height adjustment for bothfront seats,Extended Inlays - Matt Carbon,Fine Nappa leather Perforated Upholstery and Trim,Heated front seats,High-beam assist,Leather pack,LED headlights,LED rear lights with dynamic rear indicators,Locking wheel bolts,Non-smoking package,Parking system plus - front and rear,R8 3-spoke - flat bottomed - multi-functional - performance,Side air bag front with curtain air bag,Tyre pressure monitoring system,Windscreen in heat-insulating glass,,Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Plus Quattro 2dr S Tronic
Stoke Audi
Stoke-on-Trent, ST44DD, Staffordshire
United Kingdom
