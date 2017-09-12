loading Loading please wait....
AUDI R8 5.2 FSI quattro (550PS) S Tronic Semi Auto

£82,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 5.2 FSI quattro (550PS) S Tronic Semi Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 20545 Engine Size: 5204 Ext Color: BLACK

Accessories

19 inch '5-arm double-spoke' design alloy wheels in titanium fi,235/35 R 19 tyres at front and 305/30 R 19 tyres at rear,Audi exclusive black floor mats with R8 logo,Leather gear knob,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321596
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    20545 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    5204
  • Engine Model
    5204
Five Oaks Audi
Billingshurst, RH149AZ, West Sussex
United Kingdom

