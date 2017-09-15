AUDI R8 5.2 FSI Quattro 2dr R Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2010 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 5.2 FSI Quattro 2dr R Tronic Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 32000 Engine Size: 5200 Ext Color: BLACK
Full Colour Satellite Navigation, Reverse Parking Camera, Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Black Leather interior with Red Contrast Stitching, Multi Functional Leather Steering Wheel with Paddleshift, Automatic Headlights, Xenon Headlights, Led Daytime Running Lights, Dual Oval Exhaust Tips, Gloss Black Alloy Wheels, Gloss Black R8 Calipers, Fully Electric Seats with Lumbar Support, Heated Rear Screen, Fully Electric Folding Mirrors, Heated Mirrors,Audi R8 5.2 FSI Quattro 2dr R Tronic
Prestige Cars
Orpington, BR67QR, Kent
United Kingdom
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...
Audi’s new R8 Spyder has been unveiled at the New York motor show, and i...