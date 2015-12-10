Audi R8 5.2 FSI Quattro 19 inch Diamond Cut Y Spoke Alloys, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Reversing Camera, Bang & Olufsen Audio Heated Electric Seats, Stunning

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is excited to offer for sale this outstanding Audi R8 V10 Coupe. This Immaculate example is finished in Brilliant Red with complimenting Crimson Fine Nappa Leather Upholstery and Oxygen Silver Sideblades. A superb specification includes 19" Upgrade Diamond Cut Y Spoke Alloy Wheels, Audi Parking System Advanced including Front and Rear Parking Sensors and Reversing Camera, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Heated Electrically Adjustable Seats, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Audi Music Interface, Cruise Control, Xeon Headlights, LED Running Lights, Carbon Engine Cover, Autodimming Rear View Mirror, Floor Mats, Multi Function Flat Bottom Leather Steering Wheel and much more. Serviced at Truro Audi 06/13 and at Audi Aylesbury 02/14, and again in 10/15 and will be serviced again prior to delivery. Supplied with 2 keys, 2 tracker fobs and all original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicl