AUDI R8 4.2 V8 QUATTRO Manual 424 BHP

Accessories

Panther Black Metallic with Dark Grey side blades, Black full Nappa leather, Audi Sat Nav Plus, heated seats, 19 inch alloys, ESP, park sensors, DRL & xenons, cruise & more. 424bhp Manual Quattro model. Only 11,000 miles just Audi serviced & immaculate with manufactures warranty. Low rate PCP Finance available on this vehicle CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.