AUDI R8 4.2 V8 QUATTRO Manual 424 BHP

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 4.2 V8 QUATTRO Manual 424 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 11000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: BLACK
Panther Black Metallic with Dark Grey side blades, Black full Nappa leather, Audi Sat Nav Plus, heated seats, 19 inch alloys, ESP, park sensors, DRL & xenons, cruise & more. 424bhp Manual Quattro model. Only 11,000 miles just Audi serviced & immaculate with manufactures warranty. Low rate PCP Finance available on this vehicle CASTLE MOTORS purpose-built luxury showroom & forecourt has a wide range of cars for sale, including some of the world's most prestigious automobiles. Founded in 1972, we are open 7 days a week & offer a wide range of services. All of our vehicles are presented to the very highest standards possible having gone through our comprehensive multi-stage preparation, in our own in-house workshops. Supplied finance figures are only a guide, please contact us for a personalised quotation.
Castle Motors
Fleet, PL143PX, Cornwall
United Kingdom
Jan 4, 2017
Mar 24, 2016
Dec 10, 2015