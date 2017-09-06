loading Loading please wait....
AUDI R8 4.2 QUATTRO MANUAL

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 4.2 QUATTRO MANUAL Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 55000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Black

Last serviced on 06/09/2017 at 54,130 miles, Full dealership history, 2 Keys plus original book pack and binder, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Audi Magnetic Ride, Navigation, Full Black Leather, Multi function flat bottom steering wheel, Sports Suspension option, Electric Rear Spoiler, LED Strip Light headlights and Xenons, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Climate Control, Aux-in Connection, Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), HPI Clear AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER Finance subject to terms and conditions (please see our website for full details)

  • Ad ID
    413007
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    55000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
