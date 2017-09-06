AUDI R8 4.2 QUATTRO MANUAL

Accessories

Last serviced on 06/09/2017 at 54,130 miles, Full dealership history, 2 Keys plus original book pack and binder, Bang & Olufsen Audio, Audi Magnetic Ride, Navigation, Full Black Leather, Multi function flat bottom steering wheel, Sports Suspension option, Electric Rear Spoiler, LED Strip Light headlights and Xenons, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Climate Control, Aux-in Connection, Alarm, Computer (Driver Information System), HPI Clear AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER Finance subject to terms and conditions (please see our website for full details)