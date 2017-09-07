loading Loading please wait....
AUDI R8 4.2 QUATTRO 2d 420 BHP

£39,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 4.2 QUATTRO 2d 420 BHP Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 75551 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

6 months warranty, Full dealership history, Grey Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Climate Control, Magnetic Ride, Aux-in Connection, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm, Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Body Coloured Bumpers, Dvd Satellite Navigation, Heated Front Seats, 6 Cd Changer, Lighting Pack. 2 seats, Metallic Blue, AS WE ARE AN AA CARS DEALER THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH A FULL AA HISTORY CHECK AND ALSO 12 MONTHS FREE BREAKDOWN COVER,Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel - Rake/Reach, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side - Driver/Passenger, Alarm, Alloy Wheels - 19in, Anti-Lock Brakes, Audi Magnetic Ride, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Autochanger for Six Discs, Central Door Locking - Remote, Centre Console, Climate Control, Computer - Driver Information System, Cup Holder, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Electronic Stability Programme, Exterior Lighting - Xenon Headlights, Gear Knob Metal, GMS Mobile Telephone Preparation (Bluetooth), Headlamp Wash, Heated Front Seats, Immobiliser, In Car Entertainment - Radio/CD/MP3, Light Package, Mirrors External - Electric/Heated, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite Navigation System Plus, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point - One Seat - Front, Seat Lumbar Support - Driver/Passenger Electric, Seating Capacity - Two Seats, Sideblades Oxygen Silver, Speakers - Seven, Steering Wheel Leather, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls, Third Brake Light, Traction Control System, Upholstery Leather

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    311591
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    75551 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
Richmond Car Sales
Hyde, SK144TQ, Cheshire
United Kingdom

