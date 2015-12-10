loading Loading please wait....
AUDI R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro 2dr S Tronic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro 2dr S Tronic Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 12658 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Grey

DVD Satellite Navigation, 19" alloys, LED headlights with static cornering light, Radio with single CD + MP3 compatability + 2 memory card slots + 6.5" colour display, Electric front windows, Electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, Retractable rear spoiler, LED brake lights, Body colour bumpers, Heated rear window, Auxiliary input socket, Service interval indicator, PAS, Driver's information system, Sun visors with mirrors, Lockable/illuminated glovebox, Interior light, Heated front seats, Exit lights in doors, Electronic climate control (ECC), Cupholders in centre console, Adjustable steering column, Aluminium scuff plates, Front headrests, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Hill hold control, Front passenger airbag deactivation, Fasten seatbelt reminder, ESP, EDL traction control, Driver/front passenger airbag, ASR, ABS/EBD, Remote central locking, Preparation for tracking system, Locking wheel bolts, Electronic immobiliser, Anti theft system, Valet parking key

  • Ad ID
    401542
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    12658 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
