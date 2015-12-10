AUDI R8 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 4.2 FSI V8 Quattro 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 48000 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Silver
Silver, FULL AUDI SERVICE HISTORY - 12 MONTHS NATIONAL BREAKDOWN COVER - 12 MONTHS NATIONAL WARRANTY AVAILABLE - V10 ALLOYS FINISHED IN GLOSS BLACK - 4 WHEEL LASER ALIGNED - 19'' R8 V10 ALLOYS - BODY COLOURED BUMPERS - BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - SATELLITE NAVIGATION -, Four wheel-drive, Climate Control, Alloy Wheels (19in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Alarm, Upholstery Leather, Computer (Driver Information System), Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Anti-Lock Brakes, Body Coloured Bumpers, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Central locking, Centre Console, Electric windows, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, Alloy wheels, Air conditioning, Immobiliser, Leather seats, Power steering, Radio, Steering Wheel Leather, Speakers, Remote central locking, Power-Assisted Steering, Satellite navigation, Traction Control System, Electric door mirrors, Electronic Stability Programme, Gear Knob Metal, Height adjustable drivers seat, Third Brake Light. 2 seats, OUT OF HOURS CALL 07391400012 - FINANCE AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE RATES - DRIVE AWAY INSURANCE, 39,975 p/x welcome
Auto Lab Uk Ltd
Blackburn, BB13AQ, Lancashire
United Kingdom
Jan 4, 2017
Mar 24, 2016
Dec 10, 2015