loading Loading please wait....
» » »

AUDI R8 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr

Compare this car
£44,882
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 46047 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Daytona Grey

Accessories

Black Brake Calipers, Black Leather Stitching, Front Heated Seats., Air Conditioning, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Bluetooth Connectivity, Garage Door Opener, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, Automatic Headlights, Powerfold Mirrors, Xenon Headlights, C D Player, Electric Seats, Leather Trim, 2 Plus 0 Seating, Parking Sensors (Front & Rear), Isofix Child Seat, Alloy Wheels 19", Cruise Control, Adaptive Damping, Tech Pack

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316744
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    46047 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    4163
  • Engine Model
    4163
Email Dealer >>

Stratstone Used Cars Amersham
HP66AJ, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed