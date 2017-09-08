AUDI R8 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: R8 Trim: 4.2 FSI Quattro 2dr Body: Coupe Trans: Manual Mileage: 46047 Engine Size: 4163 Ext Color: Daytona Grey
Black Brake Calipers, Black Leather Stitching, Front Heated Seats., Air Conditioning, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Bluetooth Connectivity, Garage Door Opener, Multi Functional Steering Wheel, Satellite Navigation, Bang & Olufsen Audio System, Automatic Headlights, Powerfold Mirrors, Xenon Headlights, C D Player, Electric Seats, Leather Trim, 2 Plus 0 Seating, Parking Sensors (Front & Rear), Isofix Child Seat, Alloy Wheels 19", Cruise Control, Adaptive Damping, Tech Pack
Stratstone Used Cars Amersham
HP66AJ, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...
Audi’s new R8 Spyder has been unveiled at the New York motor show, and i...