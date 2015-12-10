Audi Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Sport

loading Loading please wait....
Specification MAKE Audi MODEL Audi R8 5.2 FSI V10 Sport Plus COLOUR Ara Blue Crystal Effect YEAR 2016/65 MILEAGE 11195 DESCRIPTION We are delighted to be able to offer for sale this exceptional Audi R8 5.2 Fsi V10 Plus. Finished in Ara Blue Crystal Effect with Black Fine Nappa Leather with Diamond Stitch. STANDARD EQUIPMENT Anti Locking Brakes, Driver and Passenger Airbags, Remote Central Locking with Alarm/Immobiliser, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, DAB Radio, LED Headlights, Bluetooth Connectivity, HDD Navigation System, Audi Parking System, Start/Stop Function, Tyre Pressure Loss System, Electrically Adjustable Advanced Key System, Carbon Ceramic Brakes. 3 Spoke Flat Bottomed Sports Steering Wheel, Heated Front Seats, Hi Beam Assist, Carbon Rear Spoiler, Climate Control, Audi Virtual Cockpit, OPTIONAL EXTRAS Sports Exhaust System, Reversing Camera, Magnetic Ride, Reversing Camera, Dynamic Steering, Cruise Control, Dynamic Steering, Side Blades in Mythos Black, 20" 10 Spoke Matt Titanium Alloy Wheels, Electric Front Seats with Memory Function, Sports Seats. TRANSMISSION S tronic ENGINE CAPACITY 5204 STANDARD POWER (BHP) 610 EMISSIONS (CO 2 ) 306 PRICE £104,850 Share this car Intere

audi r8 5200cc fsi v10 sport blue airbag immobiliser leather german 4wd fast

The Foundry, 26 High Street, Bramley
Bramley, GU5 0HB, Surrey
United Kingdom

