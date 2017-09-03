loading Loading please wait....
2015 Audi R8 V10

19" Gloss Black GT Alloys, Carbon Sigma Engine Cover, Carbon Sigma Inlays, Carbon Sigma Sideblades, Carbon Sigma Door Mirrors, B&O Surround Sound System, Audi Parking System Advanced, Audi Music Interface, Phone Prep Bluetooth Interface & Voice Control, LED Headlights, Contoured Leather Sports Steering Wheel, Fine Nappa Leather With Coloured Stitching, High Beam Assist, Audi Hill Hold Assist, UK Supplied, Exceptional Example!
Carbon Ceramic Brakes, Electric Heated Seats, Light & Rain Sensor Package (Includes Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Light & Rain Sensors & Electrically Adjustable, Heated, Folding & Auto-Dimming Door Mirrors), Stainless Steel Pedals with Black Rubber Inserts, DVD Satellite Navigation, LED Brake Lights, Quattro 4WD, Remote Central Locking, CD Player, Climate Control, Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System.

  • Ad ID
    309982
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > R8
  • Mileage
    4600 mi
Romans International Ltd, Brighton Road (A217
Banstead, SM7 1AT, Surrey
United Kingdom

