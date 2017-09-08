AUDI A8 TDI QUATTRO SPORT EXECUTIVE Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: TDI QUATTRO SPORT EXECUTIVE Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28647 Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: BLACK
Leather Upholstery, Anti Lock Brakes, Driver Airbag, ISOFIX, Passenger Airbag, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Climate Control, Keyless Central Locking, Alloy Wheels, Power Assisted Steering (PAS), Traction Control, Alarm, Front Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth Preparation (Phone), Electric Seat Adjustment, Heated Front Seats, Front Parking Sensor, Intelligent Parking Assist, Rear Parking Sensor, Headlight Cleaning System, Rain Sensitive Wipers, CD Radio, DAB Radio, Power Tailgate, Privacy Glass, Auto On Headlights, USB and AUX, Lumbar Support, Steering Column - Adjustable, Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror, Remote Boot Release, Fuel Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, 12v Socket, Cupholders, Pollen Filter, Metallic Paint, Pearlescent Paint, First Aid Kit, Front Armrest, Load Area - Load Rings
Lincoln Audi (JCT600)
Lincoln, LN63RS, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
