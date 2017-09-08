AUDI A8 TDI Quattro Sport Executive 4dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: TDI Quattro Sport Executive 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43515 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Phantom Black, Pearl Effect
Satellite Navigation System,Telephone Preparation Kit With High Connect,Bose Surround Sound System,DAB Digital Radio,Adaptive Parking system With Top View,Comfort Memory Seats,Advanced key System,3 Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel,Power Operated Boot Lid,Electric Folding And Heated Wing Mirrors,20'' 5 Twin Spoke Design Alloy Wheels,Power Door Closing,Climate Comfort Seats,Privacy Glass,LED Headlights
North Wales Audi
LL319AY,
United Kingdom
