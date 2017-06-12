loading Loading please wait....
AUDI A8 TDI QUATTRO SPORT EXECUTIVE 2015 Auto Diesel 61000 Black

£25,995
car description

Supplied with full Audi service history and 12 months warranty, Upgrades - Upper Inlays - Piano Finish, Black, Mobile Telephone Preparation High (Front Armrest), Audi Phone Box/Mobile Telephone Preparation - High, 20" x 9J '10-parallel-spoke' design alloy wheels, with 265/40 R20 Y tyres, 12 months warranty, 1 owner, Last serviced on 17/02/2017 at 56,647 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Standard Features - Upper Inlays - Walnut Brown, Audi Music Interface - USB Connection, Third Brake Light, Heated Washer Jets, Electric Windows - Front and Rear, Head Restraints - Front and Rear, Front Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Mobile Telephone Preparation-High w. Audi Connect, Space Saver Spare Wheel, Advanced Key w. Audi Handsfree Boot Opening System, Electronic Differential Lock (EDL), 3-Sp. Lth. Multi-Fun. Steer. Wheel/Gear Shift Pad., Electromechanical Parking Brake, Comfort Headrests for Rear Seats, 19in x 9J 7-Parallel-Spoke Design Alloy Wheels with 255/45 R19 Tyres, Pneumatic Lumbar Support, Door Mirrors - Electrically Adjustable, Folding, Heated and Auto-Dimming, Advanced Speech Recognition, Perforated Valcona Leather w. Comfort Sports Seats, High Beam Assist, BOSE Surround-Sound System, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS) with 7in Display, Immobiliser, Adaptive Air Suspension with 4 Selectable Modes (Auto, Dynamic, Comfort and Lift) Selectable Through MMI, Front Passengers Airbag, Light Sensor, Analogue Clock in Lower Inlay, Keyless Go, Auto - Dimming Rear View Mirror, Heated Rear Screen, Lower Inlays - Brushed Aluminium, Silver, Sideguard Head Airbag System, ISOFIX Child Seat Mounting - for Front Passenger and Outer Rear Seats, Power Door Closure, 8in Colour TFT Display, Power Operated Boot Lid, Privacy Glass from B-Pillar, 12V Power Socket Rear, 2 Drink Holders in Rear Centre Armrest, Audi Parking System Plus, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Satellite Navigation System - HDD - Based, 2x SD Card Readers, 60GB Hard Drive, Electromechanical Power Steering, Headlight Washers, Climate Control with Sun Sensor, Audi Warranty - 2 Years/60000 Miles, Electric Front Seats with Memory (22 - Way Adjustable), Centre Front and Rear Armrest, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column with Memory and Adjustment for Height and Reach with Auto Easy - Entry - and - Exit Function, Anti Lock Brake System (ABS), Automatic Start - Stop Function, Audi Matrix LED Headlights, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), DAB Digital Radio Reception, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Audi Sound System, AM/FM Tuner, MP3 Compatible Front-Loading CD/DVD Player, Audi Parking System Advanced w. Reversing Camera, Centre Rear Seat Belt, Front and Rear Floor Mats, Drivers Airbag, Heated Front Seats, Rain Sensor, Cruise Control. 5 seats, Pearlescent Phantom Black, Part Exchange and Finance welcome. Check Google or Facebook to see what our customers have to say.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283023
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    12/06/2017
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    61000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    2.967
  • Engine Model
    TDI QUATTRO SPORT EXECUTIVE
43-49 Gunnersbury Lane
London, W3 8ED, London
United Kingdom

