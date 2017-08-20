AUDI A8 TDI QUATTRO SE EXECUTIVE 2015 Auto Diesel 29000 Black

Upgrades - Privacy Glass from B-Pillar, Audi Parking System Advanced with Top View, Pearlescent Paint, 12 months warranty, Next MOT due 23/01/2018, Last serviced on 30/09/2016 at 18,146 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation System - HDD - Based, Climate Control with Sun Sensor, Audi Parking System Advanced w. Reversing Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Start - Stop Function, DAB Digital Radio Reception, Heated Front Seats with Variable Temperature Adjustment, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels-19in x 9J 5-Arm Design, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Mobile Phone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, MP3 Compatible Front-Loading CD/DVD Player, AM/FM Tuner, 60GB Hard Drive, 2 x SD Card Readers, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI Touch, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Metallic or Pearl-Effect Paint, Upholstery - Valcona Leather, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS) with 7in High-Resolution Display. 5 seats, Pearlescent Phantom Black, Part Exchange and Finance welcome. Check Google or Facebook to see what our customers have to say.,
43-49 Gunnersbury Lane, Acton
London, W3 8ED, London
United Kingdom
It’s hard to believe, but Audi’s range topping A8 has been with us for 2...
Silverstone Circuit’s heritage arm has been awarded £9.1m by the Heritag...