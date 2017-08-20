AUDI A8 TDI QUATTRO SE EXECUTIVE 2015 Auto Diesel 29000 Black

car description

Upgrades - Privacy Glass from B-Pillar, Audi Parking System Advanced with Top View, Pearlescent Paint, 12 months warranty, Next MOT due 23/01/2018, Last serviced on 30/09/2016 at 18,146 miles, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation System - HDD - Based, Climate Control with Sun Sensor, Audi Parking System Advanced w. Reversing Camera, Cruise Control, Automatic Start - Stop Function, DAB Digital Radio Reception, Heated Front Seats with Variable Temperature Adjustment, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Rain Sensor, Alloy Wheels-19in x 9J 5-Arm Design, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Mobile Phone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, MP3 Compatible Front-Loading CD/DVD Player, AM/FM Tuner, 60GB Hard Drive, 2 x SD Card Readers, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI Touch, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Metallic or Pearl-Effect Paint, Upholstery - Valcona Leather, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS) with 7in High-Resolution Display. 5 seats, Pearlescent Phantom Black,