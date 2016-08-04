AUDI A8 TDI QUATTRO SE Auto

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: TDI QUATTRO SE Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2967 Ext Color: White

Upgrades - Audi Parking System Plus with Park Assist, Electric Slide-and-Tilt Sunroof, 12 months warranty, Next MOT due 25/10/2018, Last serviced on 04/08/2016 at 19,000 miles, Full service history, Clean bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Clean Condition, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation System - HDD - Based, Heated Front Seats with Variable Temperature Adjustment, Climate Control with Sun Sensor, DAB Digital Radio Reception, Cruise Control, Automatic Start - Stop Function, Audi Parking System Plus, Upholstery - Valcona Leather, Mobile Phone Preparation - Bluetooth Interface, MP3 Compatible Front-Loading CD/DVD Player, AM/FM Tuner, 60GB Hard Drive, 2 x SD Card Readers, Audi Music Interface (AMI), MMI Touch, Electric Front and Rear Windows, Metallic or Pearl-Effect Paint, 18in x 8J 10-Spoke V Design Alloy Wheels with 235/55 R18 Tyres and Locking Wheel Bolts, Keyless Go, Colour Drivers Information System (DIS) with 7in High-Resolution Display, Tyre Pressure Loss Indicator, Thatcham Category 1 Alarm, Rain Sensor. 5 seats, White, Part Exchange and Finance welcome. Check Google or Facebook to see what our customers have to say.

  • Ad ID
    421588
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2967
  • Engine Model
    2967
