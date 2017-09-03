loading Loading please wait....
AUDI A8 TDI QUATTRO DPF SPORT 2007

£6,950
car description

2 keys, sat nav, full black leather electric heated seats, open 7 days, out of hours viewings available, hpi clear, excellent drive, comes with 1 year mot and 3 months warranty,, Upgrades - BOSE Surround Sound, Natural Leather, 12 months MOT, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels (19in), Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Rain Sensor, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Computer (Driver Information System), Tinted Glass, Telephone Equipment (Mobile Preparation), Upholstery Leather, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Armrest, Body Coloured Bumpers, Centre Console, Heated seats, Parking aid, Power steering, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation. 5 seats, Metallic Silver, All viewings strictly by appointment only., Experian auto check clear,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309915
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Last updated
    03/09/2017
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Vehicle sub type
    Saloon
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Mileage
    133000 mi
  • Owners
    4
  • Doors
    4
  • Seats
    5
  • Engine Size
    4.172
  • Engine Model
    TDI QUATTRO DPF SPORT
All viewings by appointment only.
Ongar, CM5 0EX, Essex
United Kingdom

