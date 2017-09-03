AUDI A8 TDI QUATTRO DPF SPORT 2007

2 keys, sat nav, full black leather electric heated seats, open 7 days, out of hours viewings available, hpi clear, excellent drive, comes with 1 year mot and 3 months warranty,, Upgrades - BOSE Surround Sound, Natural Leather, 12 months MOT, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Satellite Navigation, Air-Conditioning (Automatic), Parking Aid (Front/Rear), Voice Activated Controls, Cruise Control, Alloy Wheels (19in), Seats Electric (Memory Driver/Passenger), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD Autochanger), Rain Sensor, Alarm, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Paint Metallic, Computer (Driver Information System), Tinted Glass, Telephone Equipment (Mobile Preparation), Upholstery Leather, 3x3 point rear seat belts, Airbags, Armrest, Body Coloured Bumpers, Centre Console, Heated seats, Parking aid, Power steering, Remote central locking, Satellite navigation. 5 seats, Metallic Silver, All viewings strictly by appointment only., Experian auto check clear,
All viewings by appointment only.
Ongar, CM5 0EX, Essex
United Kingdom
