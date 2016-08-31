AUDI A8 S8 TFSI V8 QUATTRO Massive Spec Inc Factory Options, 21 Inch Alloys, Adapt

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: S8 TFSI V8 QUATTRO Massive Spec Inc Factory Options, 21 Inch Alloys, Adapt Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 19713 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: WHITE
Due in stock we have a superb Audi S8. The standard specification on this top of the range Audi is comprehensive but it is the factory ordered optional extras that stand this car apart. Factory options include but are not limited to Glacier White metallic paint, 21 inch 5 triple spoke alloys, Piano Black finish, 3 soke leather steering wheel, Adaptive cruise control, Electric sunroof, Privacy glass, One owner from new serviced 08 September 2017 at 18336 by Audi main agent. The same is never the same. This is the car to buy with this equipment level and kerb appeal.
Furness Park Motor Group
Barrow-in-Furness, LA139AE, Cumbria
United Kingdom
Aug 31, 2016
Jan 4, 2017
Sep 30, 2016