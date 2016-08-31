loading Loading please wait....
AUDI A8 S8 TFSI V8 QUATTRO Massive Spec Inc Factory Options, 21 Inch Alloys, Adapt

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: S8 TFSI V8 QUATTRO Massive Spec Inc Factory Options, 21 Inch Alloys, Adapt Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 19713 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: WHITE

Due in stock we have a superb Audi S8. The standard specification on this top of the range Audi is comprehensive but it is the factory ordered optional extras that stand this car apart. Factory options include but are not limited to Glacier White metallic paint, 21 inch 5 triple spoke alloys, Piano Black finish, 3 soke leather steering wheel, Adaptive cruise control, Electric sunroof, Privacy glass, One owner from new serviced 08 September 2017 at 18336 by Audi main agent. The same is never the same. This is the car to buy with this equipment level and kerb appeal.

  • Ad ID
    402993
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    19713 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
£43,993

Furness Park Motor Group
Barrow-in-Furness, LA139AE, Cumbria
United Kingdom

