AUDI A8 S8 TFSI Quattro 4dr Tip Auto

£44,698
car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: S8 TFSI Quattro 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 15991 Engine Size: 3993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

HDD sat nav system with radio/CD/DVD/MP3 + 60GB + SD card slots and voice recognition, 21" 5 arm rotor design alloy wheels with titanium finish, DAB digital radio module, Drive select with Dynamic Steering, Active noise cancellation, Advanced key with Audi hands free boot opening system, Colour driver's information system display, MMI touch panel, Power boot opening and closing, Cruise control, Audi music interface, Automatic headlight control system, Air quality sensor, 22 way electrically adjustable front seats with memory, Luggage compartment pack - A8, Light and rain sensor pack - A8, Extended leather upholstery pack plus - A8, Ambient lighting pack - A8, Thatcham category 1 alarm+immobiliser, Tracker system, Quattro sports differential, Adaptive air sports suspension

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329582
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    15991 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3993
  • Engine Model
    3993
Arnold Clark Benton Newcastle SEAT
NE129SW,
United Kingdom

