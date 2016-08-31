AUDI A8 S8 FSI QUATTRO V10 / LUXURY SUEDE ROOF LININGS AND 20 ALLOYS Auto

Accessories

Westwell Jones Jaguar Specialists are pleased to offer this Audi S8 5.2 V10 Super Saloon finished in Silver metallic With contrasting exclusive Black Hide and Carbon Fibre interior pack. Only 3 previous owners and having only covered 74,500 miles with a fully documented Audi/Audi specialists service history. This ultra desirable Audi has a wealth of factory specification to include luxury Alcantara/Suede roof linings, colour screen satellite navigation system with Bluetooth telephone prep, Bose Surround Sound Hi Fi system with CD, heated electric front seats with memory pack and lumbar, multi function leather sports steering wheel, quad zone climate control, cruise control, Audi traction control, keyless entry and start, electric windows with rear privacy glass, electric heated and power folding door mirrors, auto dimming rear view mirror, auto Bi Xenon headlamps, power boot lid, front and rear parking sensors, 20'' 7 Spoke Diamond cut alloy wheels and much much more! Complete with 2 factory keys and service pack. PLEASE CALL OUR SHOWROOM TO ARRANGE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW THIS VEHICLE