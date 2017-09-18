loading Loading please wait....
AUDI A8 S8 FSI Quattro V10 Auto

£11,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: AUDI Model: A8 Trim: S8 FSI Quattro V10 Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 121003 Engine Size: 5204 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

Keyless Door Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Speakers, Cup Holders, Xenon Headlights, Satellite Navigation, Radio, Parking Sensors, MP3, Metallic Paint, Leather Seats, Engine Immobiliser, Electric Mirrors, Electric Heated Seats, Electric Adjustable Seats, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering, Passenger Airbag, Drivers Airbag, Sunroof, Power Assisted Steering, Electric Windows, Climate Control, Central Locking, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Air Conditioning, ABS,A GREAT VEHICLE WHICH HAS JUST ARRIVED IN STOCK, 20' ALLOY WHEELS, PARKING SENSORS WITH PARK ASSIST, MORE SPEC TO FOLLLOW . +++ ALL VEHICLES ARE FULLY INSPECTED BEFORE LEAVING OUR FORECOURT, WE WANT YOU TO HAVE A GREAT CUSTOMER JOURNEY, EVERY CUSTOMER IS IMPORTANT TO US AND HELP IS ALWAYS ON HAND! PREMIUM WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE (PARTS & LABOUR) 12 MONTHS MOT AVAILABLE, EXCELLENT FINANCE PACKAGES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CUSTOMERS, ALL VEHICLES ARE HPI CLEAR, ANY INSPECTION WELCOME, WE ACCEPT ALL MAJOR CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS, WE ARE OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, IF YOU NEED ANY MORE INFORMATION PLEASE GIVE US A CALL ON 01733310800, FOR MORE GREAT DEALS PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE www.motorcityltd.co.uk +++

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330662
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Audi > A8
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    121003 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5204
  • Engine Model
    5204
Motor City
Peterborough, PE13HA, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

